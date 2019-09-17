TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) A break in a main water line affected several residents in the Town of Tryon, prompting a boil water advisory while officials work to restore service.
A press release from the town says the area of US-176 from School Street to Horseshoe Curve Road experienced periods of low pressure, and outages in some cases, due to the break.
Tuesday afternoon, official said the advisory had been lifted.
Here's a specific list of all streets that were affected:
- School Street
- Harrell Place
- Wilcox Rd
- Hidden Hill Rd
- Rector Street
- Porter Street
- Lanier Drive
- Metcalf Street
- Horseshoe Curve Rd
- N Trade St (US176) intersecting the above streets
It should be noted that Tryon Elementary School did not fall under the advisory.
MORE NEWS:
SCDC: Prison worker charged in connection with escape of inmate recaptured in Spartanburg County early this morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.