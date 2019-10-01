DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) on Monday said a boil water advisory had been issued for people living on and near Lightwood Knot Road due to a broken water main.
People living on Lightwood Knor from SC 417 to Bushy Creek Road and people on Cunningham Road, Albert Court, Georgian Queen Drive, Tut Court, and Kingsboro Court were affected.
As of October 1st, the boil water advisory was lifted.
