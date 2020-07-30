UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents of the town of Lockhart, officials announced Thursday.
A line break on North 3rd Street on July 26 resulted in pressure loss in the system.
MORE NEWS - Three injured after car rolls off highway, down embankment in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.