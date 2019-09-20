Lockhart, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday officials with the Town of Lockhart say a boil water advisory has been lifted.
On Tuesday, Lockhart experienced a water main break with shut off water to the town according to town officials.
Officials said Wednesday the water had been restored but residents were asked to continue boiling water until further notice.
