Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster says a boil water advisory they issued for all residents within the Westminster water distribution system in Oconee County has been lifted.
The original advisory went out in Wednesday, January 16.
On Friday, officials said the boil advisory was lifted and water was safe to consume without boiling.
Any questions about the advisory can be directed to the City of Westminster by calling 864-347-3219.
