Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water lifted a boil water advisory issued Tuesday for several communities following a water main break.
We're told the break on December 8 caused some customers to experience a brief interruption of service or low water pressure.
Officials issued the advisory for customers in the following areas:
- Hilltop Community
- Una Service Area
- Parts of Arcadia
- Howard Street
- Powell Mill Road
- Hayne Street
- New Cut Road
- Broadcast Drive
- Asheville Highway
- Jeff Davis Drive
- Florida Avenue
- California Avenue
Customers were advised to boil water for at least one full minute before cooking or drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.