WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Walhalla has announced that the boil water advisory is no longer in effect as of 5 p.m. according to social media.
City officials say all tested samples have come back negative for contamination, and normal water use may now be resumed.
The city apologized for any inconvenience this caused to residents.
