WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Williamston Police Department announced Monday afternoon that crews are working to restore a water line break.
According to police, the break occurred in the Edgewood area near Marathon.
The Town of Williamston announced Tuesday evening that the boil water advisory has been lifted and that samples show that the water is safe for cooking and drinking.
