Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster has issued a boil water advisory for all residents within the Westminster water distribution system in Oconee County.
Residents are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.
Officials with the city said:
We are currently in the process of completing bacteriological samples in the distribution system to determine if the water was contaminated due to an accidental release of water from an elevated tank which occurred after a routine tank inspection and washout was completed, but before bacteriological samples were obtained. Therefore, water system customers are urged to boil their water for at least (1) minute before drinking or cooking as a precautionary measure . Any ice made from water, which has not been boiled , should not be used for drinking purposes until further advised by the City Utility Department.
We are currently working to obtain the necessary samples within in the system to determine the quality of the water. Drinking water regulations require we obtain two satisfactory results within a 24 hour period before lifting this “ boil water advisory” .
Any questions about the advisory can be directed to the City of Westminster by calling 864-347-3219.
