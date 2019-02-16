GENERIC - boil water advisory cooking

(file photo | Storyblocks)

NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County Emergency Management announced Saturday morning that a boil water advisory would be in effect for Nebo residents until 2 p.m. 

According to officials, there will be a water service disruption for all Nebo water customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Thus, a boil water advisory will be in effect during that time. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.