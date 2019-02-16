NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County Emergency Management announced Saturday morning that a boil water advisory would be in effect for Nebo residents until 2 p.m.
According to officials, there will be a water service disruption for all Nebo water customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Thus, a boil water advisory will be in effect during that time.
