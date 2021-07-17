MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Marietta Water Sewer District says that a boil water notice has been issued through at least Monday.
Marietta Water says that they have been in contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner responds near Conestee Park, confirms one fatality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.