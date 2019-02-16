GENERIC - boil water advisory cooking

NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County Emergency Management announced Sunday evening that a boil water advisory issued Saturday morning for Nebo residents has been lifted. 

According to officials, there was be a water service disruption for all Nebo water customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. However, the order only was rescinded Sunday evening.

