Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held a public service observing the seventeenth anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on the United States.
The event was held that the district’s headquarters on Pelham Road where the 9/11 memorial will serve as the backdrop for the ceremony.
Members of the fire service assembled at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The district’s chaplain, the Reverend Dr. Gary Rogers, made remarks and closed the ceremony with the reading of “The Firefighter’s Prayer.”
Members of the Boiling Springs Fire District’s Honor Guard also participated in the ceremony.
BSFD 9/11 MEMORIAL PLAZA FACTS-AT-A-GLANCE
- The World Trade Center Memorial Plaza is open to the public daily.
- The plaza’s centerpiece is a 6.5’ I-Beam that was originally a part of the World Trade Center towers destroyed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
- The beam measures 80 inches in length and weighs 1360 pounds.
- The plaza’s construction was 100% privately-funded from donated and discounted materials/labor and from monetary contributions.
