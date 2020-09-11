Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It was a somber start to the day at Boiling Springs Fire District.
A steel beam is the centerpiece of a 9/11 Memorial recovered from Ground Zero. People gathered in front of it to remember what happened on this day 19 years ago.
The fire district is helping people honor and remember the sacrifices of first responders and the thousands of lives lost at the World Trade Center in 2001.
Friday, the honor guard raised the flag at half staff, followed by a powerful reading of “The Firefighters Prayer” by Reverend Dr. Gary Rogers.
This is especially meaningful to retired firefighter Steve Boehm. He served in New York when the hijacked planes crashed into the twin towers. Boehm now lives in the Upstate of South Carolina and releases the white dove at this memorial service every year, honoring the men who fought right alongside him on that day.
“It’s very emotional. You think about the people you lost. It hurts. Every year I talk about it and it hits me in the heart,” said Steve Boehm.
“I remember all the firefighters I lost. My whole company was wiped out that day. If I wouldn’t have been working, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Now the community looks at these symbols as a reminder of how our nation has risen above September 11, 2001.
This is Boiling Springs Fire District’s 8th year holding this memorial service. The fire chief says anyone is welcome anytime to swing by their world Trade center memorial outside the station facing Pelham Road.
