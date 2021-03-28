BOILING SPRINGS, NC (FOX Carolina)- Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish a fire at Rooster's Bar and Grill on East College Ave. in Rutherford County, according to the department's Facebook page.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to the scene at around 1:17 Sunday morning.
Boiling Springs Fire says they were assisted by Shanghai Fire and Rescue and Number 7 Fire Department.
According to the Facebook post, firefighters worked to contain flames coming through the roof and the fire was eventually contained and with no injuries reported.
Cliffside Fire and Rescue also assisted with ground operations and standby, Boiling Springs Fire says.
