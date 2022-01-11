BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County School District Two announced that Matt Reel will be the next Head Football Coach at Boiling Springs High School.
District officials said the Board of Trustees approved the decision on Tuesday night. Reel will take over for Head Coach Rick Tate who is retiring.
“It is an amazing opportunity and honor to be named the new Head Football Coach at Boiling Springs High School,” Reel said. “I want to thank the Board for viewing me as a worthy candidate and for entrusting me with the chance to lead this program and positively affect the lives of the student-athletes at BSHS. Mr. Radford made an immediate impression on me with what his exact expectations were for his district as a whole, and, more specifically, at Boiling Springs High School and its Football Program. Mr. McQuigg has those same expectations and vision. His commitment level to winning and growing this program is unquestionable.”
Reel was previously the Head Coach at North Myrtle Beach High School. During his time there he led the team to the two undefeated regular seasons and won the school's first state championship. He was also named region coach of the year twice. Reel has a 42-15 record as a head coach and has helped 28 players earn college football scholarships.
“Everything that we will do as a program will be to hold ALL players to the highest standard on the field and in the classroom, develop them as players and men, and instill the mentality of hard work and discipline as the pillars of our success,” Reel said. “I want our community to know that they will be proud of these young men, who will have amazing character and represent our community well."
According to Reel, his focus on accountability, work ethic and character will help the team find success on the field.
“A Never give up Mentality is what our fans can expect - a pure physical, relentless, attacking mentality that will be demanded from our players and coaches. In all 3 phases: offense, defense, and special teams, we will play a disciplined brand of football and compete for every inch in practice and in games.”
Reel said he and his wife were drawn to Boiling Springs for reasons including the facilities and the school’s commitment to student-athlete success. Reel's wife, Stacy, is also an educator.
"I think the first thing that stood out to us was the dedication from the administration, at the district and the school level to hire the right fit for their shared vision for the future of athletics at BSHS,” said Reel. “We are eager to start our time here in Boiling Springs. We are familiar with the area having growing up only an hour away in Western NC. We are excited to get to meet the community members and to begin making a positive impact on our student-athletes and families.”
