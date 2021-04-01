GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday the arrest of a Boiling Springs man on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor.
According to the AG, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Thomas Earl Parker Jr.
Parker is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material and soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex.
According to a release from the AG, Park was arrested on March 26 and is charged with one count of felony attempted criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of second degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Both charges carry up to 10 years of imprisonment, according to the Attorney General.
