Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina announced the sentencing of a Boiling Springs man after he plead guilty to kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18, transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity, and aggravated sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12.
Attorney Lance Crick said that Thomas Lawton Evans, 38, was given three consecutive life terms in federal prison.
Facts presented in the case showed Evans followed a family to their home in Johns Island in February of 2018 then brutally assaulted and injured the adult resident, then kidnapped her four-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors say he then drove with the girl through South Carolina and Georgia and into Alabama, where he was located by the Riverside Police Department who separated Evans from the girl before he fled, eventually being arrested in Mississippi.
The D.A.'s office says the convictions are the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Charleston Police Department.
