BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Boiling Springs man will receive one of the Department of Defense's highest honors this week, according to a released from the U.S. Air Force.
Staff Sgt. Alaxy Germanovich will be presented with the award at a special ceremony on Thursday, December 10 at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.
Germanovich is being rewarded for his actions during a 2017 enemy ambush in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. The Air Force says he repeatedly exposed himself to sniper and machine gun fire while directing airstrikes near his position.
The Air Force credits Germanovich for the protection of over 150 friendly forces and the destruction of 11 enemy fighting positions.
According to the Airforce, Germanovich is only the 12th Special Tactics Airman to receive the Air Force Cross since 9/11.
Germanovich is a 2010 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and has received numerous other honors including the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
(1) comment
Good job hero.
