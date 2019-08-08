BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Education Lottery said a Boiling Springs man won $100,000 prize won in Monday evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.
Marty Dixon says he didn’t realize he was holding the winning ticket until the next day. He said he walked into the Kangaroo Express in Boiling Springs and found a group of his friends gathered around checking their tickets after hearing the store had a winner.
When the group spotted Dixon, they joked that none of them won, so he had to be the winner. And, they were right, lottery officials said.
Dixon’s ticket was a perfect match for the numbers: 6, 9, 17, 25, and 33.
Dixon traveled to Columbia Thursday to collect his winnings. He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and make a donation to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, a charity he has volunteered with for 37 years.
