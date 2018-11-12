Boiling Springs Flooding

Boiling Springs Fire Department said two portions of Boiling Springs road will be blocked off until further notice due to flooding. 

 FOX Carolina

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Boiling Springs Fire Department says flooding has caused closures at two points along Boiling Springs Road. 

The department says the road is closed at Sugar Creek Road and Phillips Road. 

Crews are on scene now to evaluate the situation. As of 9 p.m. Monday, waters had yet to crest. 

The two areas will be blocked off until further notice. 

MORE NEWS: David Pearson, NASCAR's Silver Fox, has died at 83

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.