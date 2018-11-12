SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Boiling Springs Fire Department says flooding has caused closures at two points along Boiling Springs Road.
The department says the road is closed at Sugar Creek Road and Phillips Road.
Crews are on scene now to evaluate the situation. As of 9 p.m. Monday, waters had yet to crest.
The two areas will be blocked off until further notice.
