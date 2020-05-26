CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles said Pimento Cheese is back on the menu for a limited time while supplies last.
“We’ve heard our fans’ Pimento pleas, and their wish is our command, so we’ve brought Pimento Cheese back with even more ways to enjoy,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles vice president of menu and culinary innovation, in a news release. "Kick off your summer with our Pimento Cheese in all of its spreadable, pourable and dippable glory.”
The cheese can be added to biscuits and sandwiches and also served in a family-style 15 oz. tub.
Bojangles said they are also rolling out a Pimento Cheese sauce.
“This decadent, melty sauce is delicious over Bojangles’ Seasoned Fries, folded into Macaroni ‘n Cheese and as a dipping sauce for Chicken Supremes or Homestyle Tenders,” the company said.
