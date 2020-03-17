CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles’ announced Tuesday that all restaurants will close dining rooms across and offer only to-go only options, including drive-thru service, takeout and delivery where available, in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Most locations will continue to operate on a normal schedule but hours may be amended "to support team members in taking care of one another and customers effectively," the company said in a news release.
“The health and well-being of our team members and customers is our top priority, so to do our part in encouraging social distancing, we believe offering these to-go options is the right thing to do,” said Jose Armario, Bojangles’ CEO, in a news release. “We’re taking extensive steps to ensure consumer safety and welcome all customers to enjoy our delicious Southern food through our drive-thru, takeout and delivery.”
In addition to closing its dining rooms, Bojangles’ is also taking these steps to protect employees and customers:
- Reinforcing Standard Operating Procedures on restaurant cleanliness, including thorough handwashing, extensive sanitation procedures and prohibiting sick employees from reporting for work
- Ensuring stores are stocked with appropriate cleaning supplies
- Requiring all restaurant crew members to wear gloves
