GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Summer in the south is no joke. The humid heat leaves one nearly drenched in sweat after a brief moment outdoors.
So, Bojangles and PepsiCo's MTN DEW have teamed up to provide a limited edition drink that will quench the thirst and bring some relief during the summer months.
MTN DEW Southern Shock is an all-new, tropical-punch flavored drink that is both fruity and fizzy. It's a combination of Bojangles' Southern flavor and MTN DEW's bold flavors.
“MTN DEW Southern Shock is summer on ice. It'll cool you down and light you up all at the same time,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “Our exclusive MTN DEW flavor will electrify your summer and shock up the mundane. Plus, it’s said to pair exceptionally well with our perfectly-seasoned fried chicken and made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits.”
As temperatures rise, both companies say Southern Shock will be a welcome addition to any road trip, backyard hangout or even to sip on in the comfort of the air conditioning.
"MTN DEW’s bold and refreshing spirit comes alive with every sip of our new Southern Shock beverage and it’s truly the perfect refreshment for those hot southern days and nights,” said Chauncey Hamlett, vice president and chief marketing officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). “Having fans as equally dedicated as DEW’s, Bojangles is the perfect partner to help unleash the bold new flavor out into the wild – and we know fans are already loving it.”
The limited edition drink is available at participating Bojangles locations.
MORE NEWS:
Dunkin' is bringing back 'Free Donut Fridays' and 'Free Coffee Mondays'
Storm claims at least 2 lives in NC when tornado hit mobile home park overnight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.