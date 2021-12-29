CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Customers in the Carolinas could get a chance to enjoy free tea from Bojangles but only if they are in the winning state.
Bojangles said fans on the winning end of the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks bowl game will get free Bojangles tea the day after the game on Dec. 31.
Customers can go to any Bojangles restaurant in the state that wins and ask for a complementary cup of Legendary Ice Tea. If the Tar Heels are victorious, all participating restaurants in North Carolina will take part in the deal. If the Gamecocks win, all participating restaurants in South Carolina will do so.
“The only thing tastier than our Legendary Iced Tea is when it’s free and enjoyed after a big win,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “We’re excited to have the battle of the states with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels in our hometown for a big bowl game and can’t wait to celebrate with the winning state!”
