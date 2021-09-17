PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- One local Bojangles restaurant has a new Clemson-themed look this football season.
Clemson fans can see the display in person at 7610 Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC.
Officials say that Bojangles is also hosting a tailgate party for Clemson fans on Saturday, September 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum on Swann Pavilion.
According to officials, the store won't look like this for long, so they encourage fans to stop by before it is gone.
