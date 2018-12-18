GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said dozens of deputies and bomb dogs were working to clear Carolina High School after a threat was called in to the school's main office Tuesday.
Greenville County Schools said the school was in full lockdown and dismissal may be delayed, because students would remain in place until deputies deemed it safe for them to leave their classrooms.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the call came in around noon. The caller claimed to have placed pipe bombs around the school and also threatened to come to the school at 12:15 p.m. and carry out a school shooting.
School resource officers were already at the school and dozens of additional deputies were on the scene within minutes, blocking entrances to the school and closing off Staunton Bridge Road behind the school.
As of 1:30, Flood said deputies had not found any evidence of an actual threat but said bomb teams would perform a thorough search before clearing the building.
Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, wanted to assure parents that no one was hurt and there was no active shooter at the school, despite any misinformation that be spreading via text messages.
"This is not a response to someone being injured, this is a precautionary measure to keep people from being injured," Brotherton said.
Brotherton asked parents to be patient as officials and deputies worked to ensure the building was safe for students to leave.
Deputies ask parents not to come up to the school until the building has been deemed safe because parents will not be allowed into the school to sign their children out.
The pastor of Welcome Baptist Church, located across Anderson Road from the school, said parents are welcome to wait at the church until they can pick up their children.
Some parents were waiting in the parking lot of the Maxway shopping center.
