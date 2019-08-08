Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and members of their bomb squad have been called to a school in Anderson County off Wilmont Street.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a suspicious package at Homeland Park Elementary School on Thursday morning.
Deputies say the call came in from one of the members of the janitorial staff.
We're told deputies arrived on scene first securing the scene, and shortly after the Anderson County Bomb Squad arrived.
At this time, we're told the bomb squad is still on scene dealing with the package.
We've reached out to the Anderson County School District 5 who says that only a few, if any, teachers and no students are at the school at this time. According to the district, the only workers that should be present are janitorial and maintenance staff.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update with more information as it becomes available.
More news: First responders to simulate active shooter drill today in Henderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.