HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said their bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device sent to an animal hospital.
Deputies said Laurel Park police requested assistance from the bomb squad just before 3:30 Thursday after a suspicious package was found at the Laurel Park Animal Hospital on Windsor Drive.
The bomb squad and the bomb robot was sent to the animal hospital.
Around 5:15 p.m. Henderson County deputies advised that the bomb squad had "rendered the suspicious device safe" and were working to determine how it got there.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.