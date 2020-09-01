GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police said the Greer SC DMV office location was evacuated while the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad investigated a suspicious package.
Police said a citizen saw the package and notified officials.
The building was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in.
Around 3 p.m. police said the package was determined not to be a threat and said it was removed.
The DMV is now back open.
