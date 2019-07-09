PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for South Carolina’s Department of Social Services said the Pickens County DSS office was evacuated after suspicious packages were discovered Tuesday morning.
PHOTOS: Bomb squad investigating suspicious packages in Pickens
The suspicious packages were discovered on the roof of the building on McDaniel Avenue. Law enforcement was then notified and the building was evacuated.
The packages were discovered after someone saw debris.
All employees were evacuated while police investigated. The employees briefly evacuated to the parking lot of a nearby church before moving elsewhere.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed their bomb unit was called to assist in the investigation.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire department personnel responded to the area near McDaniel Avenue. The DSS building and the Pickens County Health Department buildings were roped off with crime scene tape.
Pickens police are also investigating after two pipe bombs detonated outside the county court house late Sunday night.
No word yet if the suspicious packages found Tuesday are in any way connected to that incident.
PREVIOUSLY - Police: Investigation underway after 2 pipe bombs explode outside Pickens Co. Courthouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.