GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced today they have taken a leap into the future with a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot.
This robot is able to destroy hard-to-kill viruses as well as other bacteria and superbugs in hard to clean places, according to Robert Davis, the Guest Services Lead At Bon Secours.
"In a matter of minutes we can use this robot in a room and it will kill coronavirus in a matter of 4-5 minutes using nothing but UV light," said Davis. "This UV light, this broad spectrum will kill viruses, bacteria, even mold spores. So while we still do a manual cleaning with chemical disinfectant, we will take this UV light in as a secondary layer of defense."
Davis says LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create intense bursts of ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores on hospital surfaces.
The robot works quickly, disinfecting a typical patient or procedure room in just 10-15 minutes without warm-up or cool-down time, so facilities are able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day, per robot.
"This is what the ozone typically blocks from coming to earth and so a lot of the viruses and bacteria haven't seen this spectrum of light before," says Davis.
Bon Secours has become the first in Upstate South Carolina to utilize the technology, deploying one robot at St. Francis Downtown and a second robot at St. Francis Eastside.
