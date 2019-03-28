GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Thursday that the president of their Greenville hospital group is leaving.
A statement released by Bon Secours announced that Craig McCoy is leaving the market, and that interim Atlantic Group president Mark Nantz will work with McCoy to ensure a smooth leadership transition for the area.
BSMH says Craig played an integral role in the Greenville area since being hired in 2015, serving on a variety of area boards and committees, including the Board of Directors of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Math Foundation, and the Advisory Board of LiveWell Greenville.
The hospital group also says a focus on patient care by McCoy resulted in the Greenville market being named among HealthGrades' "America's Best Hospitals" listing for two out of the last three years.
BSMH says Nantz will provide leadership for the group in Greenville until a new market leader is named.
