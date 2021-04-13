GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - The CDC has given a list of symptoms from COVID-19, but what about patients in recovery?
A team at Bon Secours collaborated with medical professionals to educate health care workers about the long-term affects.
Psychiatrist Carson Felkel says it's called COVID Long Haul Syndrome.
Easley Mayor Butch Womack is recovering from COVID-19. He still carries oxygen with him everywhere he goes. He says his doctor compared the space for his oxygen to pass to a needle-sized hole.
"My lungs had swollen up so bad that it just wouldn't process the oxygen enough to get me off of it," Womack said.
Cherokee County Detention Officer Georgio Foster is also recovering. He says he still deals with brain fog.
"My memory isn't all the way clear, I guess, because of the stroke and because of me being in that comma," Foster said.
These are just two patients sharing their stories months after testing negative. Doctors are still learning more about the after effects.
"Most symptoms following COVID resolve around four to six weeks, but there's a number of symptoms that either persist or begin afterwards," Felkel says,
Felkel says issues with the heart an lungs as well as musculo-skeletal problems are also possible.
"Whether you had a complicated or very simple, mild COVID course, it's hard to predict how complicated your symptoms will be," Felkel said.
He says one in three patients can develop neurological symptoms and struggle with mental health as well. Womack says he felt depressed while recovering at home.
"It was a little depressing. You know, when you can't leave your house, you can't do nothing, you just feel like you're home-bound," Womack said.
Foster says he's blessed to be in a better place now. And he's working with more doctors now than while he had COVID to work through everything.
"It's just a process. It's going to take time to figure out everything," Foster said.
Foster is working light shifts while he recovers. Womack is back working for the city.
Felkel says patients can communicate with others going through the same issues to help. Womack says he would call people feeling like him to help him feel better.
More than 1,100 health care workers attended Bon Secours' virtual gathering on COVID Long Haul.
