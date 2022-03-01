GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Bon Secours St. Francis announced on Tuesday that it will host a hiring event for multiple positions.
Bon Secours is looking to hire:
- LPNs
- RNs
- Nursing Support
- Cooks
- Imaging Professinals
- Lab Professionals
- Medical Assistants
- Pharmacy Techs
- Respiratory Therapists
- Student Nurse Externs
- Surgical Technologists
The hospital says it is also hiring entry level positions as well as experienced professionals from all backgrounds.
Bon Secours says that new employees will have the opportunity to further their education.
The interviews will take place on March 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown, located at 1 St. Francis Drive in Greenville.
Interested applicants should bring copies of their resume and be ready to interview.
MORE NEWS: Brooks & Dunn plan to stop in Upstate for Reboot 2022 Tour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.