Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, a spokesperson for Bon Secours announced they have joined the Food and Drug Administration's national Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma as a treatment protocol for COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma is plasma from a person who has recovered from the virus and is given to high risk patients or patients in life threatening stages of the disease.
In the past, convalescent plasma has been used to treat polio, measles, hepatitis B, influenza, Ebola and other pathogens the hospital said.
“We have established a network of participating blood suppliers that will work at the local level to supply hospitals with convalescent plasma. The key to the success of this program is the donor population,” said Bon Secours St. Francis Health System’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marcus Blackstone.
Qualifying donors are people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have been symptom free for 28 days or longer. Donations can be made through The Blood Connection.
Before donated blood can be used, it is tested for safety. Then it goes through a process to separate the blood cells so that all that is left is the plasma with the antibodies.
Officials say a single plasma donation has the potential to help up to four patients with COVID-19.
