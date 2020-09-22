Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Mercy Health is hosting free, drive-thru, flu shot clinics this weekend.
Officials say anyone will be able to drive up and get a shot without having to exit their vehicle.
The free drive-thru will happen at St. Sebastian Church on Saturday and Sunday.
St. Sebastian Church is located at 2300 Old Buncombe Road in Greenville.
Saturday and Sunday's hours will be as follows:
- Saturday, September 26: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (or while supplies last)
- Sunday, September 27: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or while supplies last)
