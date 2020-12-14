GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As the first Americans roll up their sleeves to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Upstate hospital systems are issuing statements.
In South Carolina, DHEC is overseeing the distribution of the vaccine and says it will be made available in phases, with the people at highest risk of contracting the virus getting it first, then people with health conditions that could cause greater problems if the virus is contracted, and then, in the third phase, to anyone in South Carolina who wants a vaccine.
Below is the statement from Bon Secours St. Francis Greenville on their vaccine plans:
To ensure the continued health and safety of our patients, residents and associates, Bon Secours began planning early for sourcing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines that are approved for use by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We have plans in place to support our needs, and we are committed to the appropriate and responsible use of the vaccine in accordance with guidelines from local, state and federal agencies. Bon Secours is working collaboratively with other health care organizations as well as local, state and government agencies through this unprecedented event. It is important to note we will continue to follow COVID-19 standard precautions even after a vaccine is released. Measures such as masking, social distancing and hand washing remain critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
