SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bon Secours St. Francis – Greenville on Tuesday broke ground on a new comprehensive health care center in Simpsonville.
The two-story, 41,450 square foot facility will be located along Interstate 385 in Simpsonville and will house a retail pharmacy; x-ray and ultrasound services; plus office space for other health care services, such as OB/GYN, phlebotomy, orthopedics, primary care, behavioral health and cardiology.
“Greenville County is growing at a rapid pace. This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for outpatient services,” said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Chief Clinical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis, in a news release. “The location of this new facility also provides easier, more convenient access to care for those living in the southern part of the county.”
Officials said construction should be completed in early 2022.
