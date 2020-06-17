Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate hospitals have new "employees" helping out in the fight against COVID-19.
St. Francis Health System has purchased two robots that will emit bursts of UV light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores on hospital surfaces.
The hospital says the robot works quickly, disinfecting a typical patient or procedure room in just 10-15 minutes without warm-up or cool-down time, so facilities are able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day, per robot.
One will be deployed at St. Francis Downtown and the other will be at St. Francis' Eastside campus.
The robots, which are not autonomous but operated by hospital staff can be used in any department and in any unit within a healthcare facility. This includes isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, restrooms and public spaces.
“Our goal is to provide the safest possible healing environment for our patients. Bon Secours already has a comprehensive infection prevention program in place and we are very excited about adding these robots to our infection prevention bundle, which also includes hand hygiene, antibiotic stewardship and education. LightStrike room disinfection is an additional step we are taking to enhance the safety of our patients, which is our focus and priority,” said Bon Secours St. Francis Health System President Matt Caldwell.
More news: 800 jobs coming to Electrolux in Anderson with addition of 3rd shift at new facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.