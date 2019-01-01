Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has welcomed it's very first baby of the New Year.
Naomi Lollis and Jared Kohler of Greenville welcomed their son Jameson at 10:01 a.m. on January 1, 2019.
According to the hospital, this is the couples first child and they couldn't be happier.
Jameson weighed 7 pounds, was 19.5 inches long.
The hospital says Jameson's parents didn't expect to spend New Year's Eve at the hospital, but he decided to arrive just a tad bit early.
Congratulations to the Kohler family.
