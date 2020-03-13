GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced that visitor access will be reduced and fewer entrance points will be available beginning on March 16.
Officials said Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown and Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside will begin observing these new policies on Monday, March 16 at 7 a.m. out of an abundance of caution until further notice:
Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown
Two authorized points of entry:
- Outpatient Entrance (3 St. Francis Drive)
- All Parking Spaces in the North Lot will now be dedicated to Patient Parking. (Any patients trying to park in the South Lot will be redirected to the North Lot.)
- Valet services will still be available.
- Emergency Department (24/7)
Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside
Two authorized points of entry:
- Hospital Entrance C
- Emergency Department (24/7)
Each hospital entrance will be staffed with Bon Secours associates to screen and sign-in all patients and visitors entering the building.
Visitors are also being asked to avoid the hospital. Mother/baby and pediatric patients will also be limited to one designated visitor at a time. These designated visitors can include a partner or primary caretaker/guardian, but only allowed in one at a time. Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care, officials said.
