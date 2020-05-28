Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System said they will begin easing the visitor restrictions that were enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting on Friday.
Thereafter, visiting hours will be allowed seven days per week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The new policy will allow one visitor per patient, per day, but visitors will be required to have temperature checks, wear masks, and adhere to other precautions.
Women in labor can have two support persons. However, the one visitor restriction will be enforced post-delivery in the Mother/Infant unit and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Bon Secours said
The following precautions will be required of all visitors:
- All visitors will have a temperature check and appropriate symptom/exposure screening prior to entry to the facility. Visitors presenting with a fever or symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19 infection (per current CDC recommendations) will not be permitted to enter.
- All visitors must comply with universal masking, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.
- Visitors are encouraged to remain in patient’s rooms and to alert nursing staff when they are leaving.
Bon Secours continues to have a no visitor policy for COVID-19 patients and in those areas caring for potential COVID-19 patients. Visitors age 15 and under are also not allowed. Additionally, older visitors and those with comorbid conditions associated with increased risk of COVID-19 are encouraged to avoid visitation.
