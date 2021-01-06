Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Thursday, January 7, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will tighten visitor restrictions to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.
The hospital says while most patients will continue to be allowed one visitor per day, the following changes will be in effect beginning Thursday:
- Visiting hours at St. Francis Downtown will be limited to 2pm – 6pm daily. Exceptions will be made for outpatient procedural areas where a medical companion is necessary.
- Visiting hours at St. Francis Eastside will be limited to 12pm – 4pm daily. Exceptions will be made for laboring mothers as well as the NICU.
- Bon Secours will no longer allow visitors in the emergency room, unless a medical companion is deemed necessary for patient care
Visitors will be required to undergo a temperature check and screening prior to entry to any facility.
Bon Secours continues to have a no visitor policy for COVID-19 patients and in those areas caring for potential COVID-19 patients.
