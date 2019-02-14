Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday February 21, the Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will be holding their annual heart screening free to the public.
The screenings will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 7 - 9 a.m.
No pre-registration is required.
According to the hospital, heart disease is a leading cause of death for SC women and men, even though about 80% of heart disease can be prevented or managed.
So Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is joining a statewide effort to raise awareness with free screenings that include a full lipid profile, blood pressure, blood glucose, BMI and risk assessment.
The hospital says fasting before the tests is recommended for accurate results.
The hospital says complimentary parking will be available in the VIP lot off Church Street.
Last year, St. Francis says they screened 145 people.
