Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours St. Francis is continuing to host flu vaccination clinics in Greenville.
The hospital says the vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
The vaccinations are only open to adults, ages 18-64. The hospital says they don't offer the vaccines to children and do not have the high dose for senior citizens. Officials also stated that egg-free vaccines are not available.
Dates and times of the vaccine clinics are as follows:
- Friday, October 2nd: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Sterling Community Center, 113 Minus Street, Greenville 29601
- Wednesday, October 7th: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford Road, Greenville, 29609
Anyone who meets requirements are welcome to come.
