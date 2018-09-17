GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is helping a family who unexpectedly welcomed their first child into the world after evacuating from Myrtle Beach due to Florence.
Baby Nicolina was born on Sunday, four weeks before her due date.
Since her arrival was unexpected and away from home, baby Nicolina's family did not have any of their new baby supplies with them.
To help the family until they return home, the hospital is providing a car seat and any other supplies they may need.
