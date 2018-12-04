GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged with murder in the death of Greenville board member and Uber driver Michael Mecklenburg.

Deputies said Joseph Jovanti Johnson III, 26, was arrested after a tip received in November led investigators to Johnson.

Mecklenburg was shot to death on April 14, 2017. Deputies said the 59 -year-old was found dead in a car parked on Power Street after having recently dropped off an Uber passenger.

Deputies said Johnson, who lived on Power Street at the time, began arguing with Mecklenburg and that unprovoked argument eventually ended with Johnson shooting Mecklenburg once in the head.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mecklenburg served on the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board Neighborhood Panel.

Johnson appeared in bond court Tuesday night where he was denied bond.

