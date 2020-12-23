Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said an Amber Alert issued for two baby girls who were reportedly taken by their father following an assault is over.
SLED said the suspect is in custody and the children are safe.
The suspect is 26-year-old Walter Greene.
The Amber Alert was for 3-month old Majesty Greene and 1-year-old Paradyce Greene.
According to the sheriff's office, a call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday after the children's mother reported being assaulted by Greene at a home in Simpsonville.
Deputies say Greene got into the victim's 2016 black Jeep Cherokee (SC tag:SGF636) and drove away. The vehicle reportedly has fender damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle.
Deputies say the mother of his children, as well as the two children he took, have an active order of protection from Greene.
The mother said her other two children were in the car with Greene when he was leaving Wednesday morning, but she was able to get the older two, ages 5 and 9, out of the car.
The mother said she and Greene were meeting to celebrate Christmas together with the children before he took off.
Deputies said the vehicle was spotted on Woodruff Road and law enforcement followed it to a convenience store on Highway 101, where Greene left the vehicle unattended when he entered the store. That's when deputies were able to apprehend Greene and secure the children shortly thereafter.
Greene was arrested in Spartanburg County but deputies said he will be brought to the Greenville County Detention Center to face charges. Prior to a bond hearing, those charges were listed online:
- Two counts of kidnapping
- Two counts of abandoning a minor child under age 16
- Violation of an order of protection
- 1st degree domestic violence
Greene was denied bond by a magistrate Wednesday night because half of his charges were deemed violent. However, if he is granted bond at a circuit court and makes that bond, he faces stipulations for his release: no contact with the victims, no possession of weapons, and house arrest with an ankle monitor.
During the hearing, Greene requested mental health counseling, and the magistrate judge said that request could be granted in court later. The judge also warned Greene against trying to approach the victims or contacting them, which including showing up to a residence or domestic violence shelter they may be at.
SLED issued this bulletin when the Amber Alert was activated:
