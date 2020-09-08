Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The man who deputies accused of shooting and killing his wife early Tuesday morning was denied bond at a hearing Tuesday night.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they received a call just before 4 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Anderson Road.
When the sheriff's office arrived on scene, they located a 20-year-old female, now identified as Antwanaza Rogers, who they say had been shot. The coroner's office says Rogers was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Just after noon on Tuesday, 21-year-old Ianteves Lamar Rogers, was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office F.A.I.S.T. team at a home in Pickens County.
Deputies said Rogers was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after investigators learned he got into a verbal altercation with his wife, Antwanaza Rogers, as she returned home around 4 a.m. Deputies say Lamar Rogers shot his wife as she was seated inside her vehicle.
The South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole confirmed later Tuesday that Ianteves Rogers was out on Shock Parole at the time of Tuesday's killing. He was granted parole on June 7, 2018. According to Solicitor David Stumbo's office, Rogers pleaded guilty to first degree assault and battery in connection to a 2017 drive-by shooting in the city of Laurens in which a car was struck by gunfire. He was sentenced to 6 years and later paroled as part of the Youthful Offender Act.
Rogers went before a judge for a bond hearing on the murder and weapons charge Tuesday night.
Antwanaza Rogers' mother spoke during the hearing, calling for the suspect to be kept behind bars permanently.
She said, "He took my one and only child away from me. He took the mother of his child away from him. He had every opportunity to leave my daughter and let her be, but he chose to take my daughter’s life, so I don’t think he needs no life out on the streets. Period.”
